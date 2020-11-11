Honoring those who serve: Alaska Airlines salutes members of the United States military

We are so very grateful for the service of active duty military and veterans, and we appreciate the personal sacrifices that they and their families make for us all. Here are just a few of the ways that Alaska Airlines honors those who serve.

We are here to help you fly.

If you’re serving and have a trip on the horizon, we’ve come up with a few ways to make it simpler and more affordable.

Book military fares.

We offer special military fares to active duty military and their dependents in some markets. These fares apply to service members traveling on an official excused absence, and those discharged from active duty military service in any one of the US military agencies. Learn about our military fares

Receive a Veterans Advantage discount.

We offer a discount on our flights for members of Veterans Advantage. If you’re already a member, sign into your VetRewards to redeem your discount. If you’re not yet a member, enroll today to start saving on Alaska Airlines flights.

Check 5 bags for free.

For active duty US military personnel, and military dependents with travel orders, we’ll check your first 5 bags for free. Learn more

Fly with four-legged friends.

Trained service animals or emotional support animals travel for free with proper documentation. We also offer active military members and their dependents a pet shipping discount on Alaska Air Cargo. In order to qualify for the cargo discount, you must:

Present a common access card (military I.D.), indicating Uniformed Services, at the time of payment and at the airport. No photocopies will be accepted.

Provide military orders indicating Permanent Change of Station (PCS) at the time of acceptance within 60 days of report date. Orders must be reviewed at the time of tender. If no orders are provided, or are outside the date range, the full AVI rate will be charged.

Please note: Discount pricing is only applicable to pets traveling as cargo for shipments directly related to moving on official orders. The discount does not apply to commercial shipments (e.g. breeder) or personal moves. More about traveling with pets

Save on inflight purchases.

Did you know that all members of the military and their families get a 15% discount on food purchased during a flight with us? Just show your military ID to our flight attendant, and then prepare to snack. Note: Due to COVID-19 our inflight food & beverage service is limited. Browse our inflight food menu

We’ve got your back.

No matter what direction life takes you after your service, we’ll continue looking for ways to support you and your families, and to show you that we’re grateful for all you’ve done.

Thinking about your next career?

We’d love to help you join our team. Alaska Airlines has a long history of recruiting military talent. We work with groups like Camo2Commerce to learn how to help service members and their spouses use their military training and experience in civilian positions. Our Alaska Military Employee Resource Group supports current and future military and veteran employees with career development, promotes education and awareness, and provides networking opportunities. Explore the possibilities

Thank you, heroes.

We are fortunate to work with the Honor Flight Network to provide complimentary travel and reduced fares for veterans on specially planned tours of Washington D.C., to honor them for their military service. Since 2012, we have flown nearly 4,000 veterans to the D.C. Area on 80 Honor Flights.

While Honor Flights are currently on pause, we are already planning for flights in the near future, and we look forward to welcoming you back and saying “thank you, thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Sharing miles helps.

We’ve made it simple for our guests to donate extra Mileage Plan miles to the Hero Miles program, to help injured service members and their families to stay connected during treatment. Donate miles

Honoring the fallen and their families.

The conversations and dedication of a thoughtful group of employees were the catalyst for the creation of the Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier program, which allows us to pay proper tribute to soldiers on the way home to their final resting places. Learn more about the program

Our largest (& heaviest) tributes to service members.

Between Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, our combined fleet has three special aircraft to honor those who serve. The designs — adorned on two Alaska Boeing aircraft and a Horizon E175 — feature an Alaska Airlines Salutes medallion and a fallen soldier badge, with the Battlefield Cross to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The planes also feature five rings surrounding the engines, representative of the five branches of the United States military, and American flag winglets. See one of our special liveries

It’s our pleasure.

We are gratified that employee-led efforts like those above, along with tributes from individual employees, and our company’s work as a whole, have been recognized with a Freedom Award from the Department of Defense. It has been our honor to help service members and veterans however we can, and we promise to keep at it.

Thank you, again to all service members, past and present.

