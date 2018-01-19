Alaska Airlines reveals new uniforms designed by Seattle’s Luly Yang

Alaska Airlines and Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang debuted a modern, West Coast-inspired, custom-designed uniform collection today.

At a fashion show this afternoon inside Alaska’s Sea-Tac hangar, employee models walked the runway, showcasing over 90 garments and accessories to thousands of employees. The design, which has been more than two years in the making, will clad 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air unformed employees starting in late 2019.

Video: B-roll highlights

Watch or download the video: https://vimeo.com/251756645/065eccb63d

Employee fashion show

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

 

 

Video: Sketched to life – Luly Yang’s uniform designs, from sketchpad to runway

New uniforms in studio

Photos by Jeff Engelstad

Employee models from across the company show off Alaska Airlines’ custom designed uniforms unveiled Jan. 18, representing a fresh, modern West Coast look.
Seattle-based designer Luly Yang’s flight attendant uniform features multiple pockets, custom-branded buttons and zipper pulls and newly styled wings and name tags.
Employees from Alaska Airlines’ regional partner Horizon Air show off the range of new uniform pieces. The Horizon collection complements Alaska Airlines uniform collection and includes signature scarves and wings for Horizon’s uniformed employees
Alaska ground and maintenance workers show off the new uniform collection featuring several layered mix-and-match pieces making it flexible for employees who work in different climates and work environments.
Alaska Airlines flight attendants model various styles being tested over the next 60 days. The flight attendant dresses feature asymmetrical hemlines, pops of color and custom-branded reversible belts. The dresses are complimented by an original Luly Yang scarf.

