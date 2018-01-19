Alaska Airlines reveals new uniforms designed by Seattle’s Luly Yang

Alaska Airlines and Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang debuted a modern, West Coast-inspired, custom-designed uniform collection today.

At a fashion show this afternoon inside Alaska’s Sea-Tac hangar, employee models walked the runway, showcasing over 90 garments and accessories to thousands of employees. The design, which has been more than two years in the making, will clad 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air unformed employees starting in late 2019.

Video: B-roll highlights

Watch or download the video: https://vimeo.com/251756645/065eccb63d

Employee fashion show

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Video: Sketched to life – Luly Yang’s uniform designs, from sketchpad to runway

New uniforms in studio

Photos by Jeff Engelstad