Alaska Airlines reveals new uniforms designed by Seattle’s Luly Yang
Alaska Airlines and Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang debuted a modern, West Coast-inspired, custom-designed uniform collection today.
At a fashion show this afternoon inside Alaska’s Sea-Tac hangar, employee models walked the runway, showcasing over 90 garments and accessories to thousands of employees. The design, which has been more than two years in the making, will clad 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air unformed employees starting in late 2019.
Video: B-roll highlights
Watch or download the video: https://vimeo.com/251756645/065eccb63d
Employee fashion show
Photos by Ingrid Barrentine
Video: Sketched to life – Luly Yang’s uniform designs, from sketchpad to runway
New uniforms in studio
Photos by Jeff Engelstad
Awesome photos and new uniforms 🎉
Awesome! The men’s brown shoes are incredible! Looking forward to the evolution of Alaska over the next few years!
Impressive! The use color, especially the vertical cream asymmetrical stripe on the navy/brown flight attendant dress is visually stunning & figure flattering. The pops of color also liven up the practical designs for ground/maintenance. Accessories & custom details are the finishing touch. Alaska & fashion fan congrats!
Love the uniforms. Hope all flight attendants like them.
Great job Luly. Very fresh look. I love wearing brown shoes. The combination is awesome. Congrats.