Alaska Airlines doubles donation to American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts

Alaska Airlines is doubling our support for disaster relief efforts, with another $100,000 cash donation to the American Red Cross.

That brings Alaska’s total relief donations to $200,000 and 1 million Mileage Plan miles.

“This has been an unprecedented year with hurricanes, wildfires and catastrophic loss of life and property,” said Shaunta Hyde, Alaska’s managing director of community relations. “Our hearts go out to all those affected and our thoughts are with aid workers in the field as they help our communities recover from the devastating impacts nature can bring.”

In addition, Alaska Mileage Plan members can donate their miles to the Alaska Charity Miles pool, which supports disaster relief.

“Alaska will also match up to 1 million additional miles to disaster relief for Mileage Plan donations made by our guests,” said Hyde.

To donate miles to relief efforts, Alaska Mileage Plan members can log into their mileage account, click the donate miles link, and select the Alaska Airlines Charity Miles pool.

In the Southeast, the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Irma in Florida, which followed their response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

In the West, Red Cross workers are responding to numerous wildfires in Washington, Oregon, Montana and California.