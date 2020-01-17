Alaska Airlines scores sponsorship of NHL Seattle and prime location in remodeled arena

We’re on cloud nine to team up with our newest hometown professional sports team, NHL Seattle. As the official airline and founding partner of the hockey team, we’ll welcome our community and guests to Seattle Center’s New Arena and the teams’ practice facility and headquarters at Northgate Ice Centre.

As part of our partnership, Seattle Center’s atrium will be named “The Alaska Airlines Atrium.” The space, located at the main entrance on the south side of the arena, will offer a unique and memorable Alaska-immersive experience for everyone attending events at the facility – from sports to music and more.

Alaska branding will also appear on the ice and several boards of the hockey rink during NHL games. We’re thrilled to work closely with NHL Seattle to invest in our city and bring joy to the Seattle community and visitors beyond events at the arena.

“I grew up playing hockey and love the drive and energy of players and fans alike. This is an incredible sport – kids must really want to play, with early ice times and cold temperatures – so anyone who winds up in hockey has to work for it,” said Alaska Airlines President Ben Minicucci. “At Alaska, we get that, and we’re proud to be a founding part of bringing hockey to this great and growing city.”

In addition to the NHL Seattle, Alaska Airlines partners with several other Seattle Center gems, including the Museum of Pop Culture and Pacific Science Center and the Seattle Storm WNBA team. Last year, we launched “Free Throws for the Future” with the Seattle Storm, which provides 2,000 airline miles for every free throw completed by the Storm to support nonprofits who are equipping the next generation of young leaders with the knowledge, skills and pathways for success.

NHL Seattle’s inaugural season begins in 2021. Latest updates can be found at www.nhl.com/seattle.

Let’s do that hockey!

Photos of Alaska Airlines breaking the news to their employees with NHL Seattle:

At Alaska Airlines’ Seattle employee meeting, President Ben Minicucci was joined onstage by Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle, and a group of our pilots and employees who love hockey and play in an Alaska-sponsored league or coach a youth team. Photos by Ingrid Barrentine.

