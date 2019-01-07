Alaska named one of the safest airlines in the world

If there’s one thing we put above all else it’s safety. We’ve just been named among the top-20 safest airlines in the world for 2019 by AirlineRatings.com. For us, this recognition means a lot because it speaks to our commitment to keep you safe, every time you fly with us.

“Safety is our top priority and is firmly ingrained in our culture as we are personally committed to the safety of our guests and one another,” said Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines vice president of safety and security.



AirlineRatings.com, an Australian website, reviews aviation safety and in-flight products. Top airlines were selected from a pool of 405 carriers based on a seven-star rating system.

“These airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and the design and launching of new aircraft,” said Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief in an article on their website.

AirlineRatings.com takes into account the most important factors for safety: audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations, government audits, fleet age and an airline’s crash and serious incident records.

