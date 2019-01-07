Alaska named one of the safest airlines in the world

  Posted on January 7, 2019 By

 4 Comments

If there’s one thing we put above all else it’s safety. We’ve just been named among the top-20 safest airlines in the world for 2019 by AirlineRatings.com. For us, this recognition means a lot because it speaks to our commitment to keep you safe, every time you fly with us.

“Safety is our top priority and is firmly ingrained in our culture as we are personally committed to the safety of our guests and one another,” said Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines vice president of safety and security.

AirlineRatings.com, an Australian website, reviews aviation safety and in-flight products. Top airlines were selected from a pool of 405 carriers based on a seven-star rating system.

“These airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and the design and launching of new aircraft,” said Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief in an article on their website.

AirlineRatings.com takes into account the most important factors for safety: audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations, government audits, fleet age and an airline’s crash and serious incident records.

Related stories:

 Category: Alaska Airlines

4 Comments on “Alaska named one of the safest airlines in the world

  1. I want to give praise to Caleb, our flight attendant in First Class on flight 339 out of San Jose to Seattle on January 4.. We enjoyed his conversation, and interest in the customers in First Class. He is very professional, knowledgeable and fun!! We give him a “gold star”!!

    Reply

  2. Congratulations!
    Thanks for everyone’s attention to your customer’s safety from planes to service!
    A customer for decades.

    Reply

    • We don’t have direct HNL-Cabo service, but we offer several connections.

      Reply

Leave a reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Book a trip image
Categories
About the Blog
We also want to hear from you! Feel free to share your travel stories, comments and suggestions in the story comments. Learn More
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines Blog

Proudly powered by WordPress · Theme: Adventure by Organic Themes.

%d bloggers like this: