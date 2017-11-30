A note to our guests about sexual misconduct

By Andrea “Andy” Schneider

Alaska Airlines vice president of People

I am writing today to address a recent situation involving an alleged sexual harassment incident on board one of our aircraft.

This report is very disturbing. We take it extremely seriously and have launched a thorough investigation. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We want our guests to feel safe. As a company, we have zero tolerance for any type of misconduct that creates an unsafe environment for our guests and our employees.

Our aim is to create an environment where guests and employees alike feel protected and empowered, and where our guests have a safe and enjoyable travel experience.

As a company with strong values and a deep commitment to our guests and our employees, we will do our part to find solutions to a pervasive societal problem. We are driven to learn continuously, to lead, and to do the right thing.

In the weeks ahead, we will be working with guests, employees, union partners, and other leaders to review and strengthen our approach to preventing, identifying, and addressing these important issues.