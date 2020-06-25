6 ways to celebrate Pride 2020 at home

Due to the coronavirus, virtually all Pride 2020 live events have been canceled or postponed—but you can still celebrate one of the biggest, best, loudest, proudest celebrations out there from home with the tips below.

At Alaska, we’re a big team, inclusive of many people and perspectives. Our differences make us better––especially when we respect and embrace what makes us unique. Alaska Airlines celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community year-round and remains committed to helping create a more equitable society. We’re proud to sponsor Pride in Seattle, San Francisco, Honolulu, Anchorage, San Diego, Portland and Palm Springs.

Below are some tips to celebrate Pride from our GLOBE team, a business resource group at Alaska committed to creating an inclusive, safe and supportive environment for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual or Transgender Employees.

Here’s how you can do Pride 2020 right:

1. Attend a virtual Pride event at home

Get dressed up (finally, you’ll have an excuse) and invite your friends to join a Pride event over video chat! Just because we can’t get together in person doesn’t mean we have to miss out, right? Download Alaska’s Pride backgrounds to add some fun & flare to your phone or computer backdrop.

San Francisco Trans March – 6/26

Global Pride 2020 – 24hrs 6/27

Seattle Pride – 6/28

San Diego Pride – Series of events

San Francisco Pride – June 28

2. Support LGBTQ+ artists, authors, businesses & more

If you’re able, donating to LGBTQ+ causes or supporting gay-owned businesses is a great way to not only celebrate Pride Month but also helps those who need it most.

3. Just dance

Turn your living room into a dance floor and blast music from your favorite artists that support the LGBTQ+ community.

4. Share your #FlyWithPride moments

Post photos with your friends, family or pets with #FlywithPride (social distancing, of course).

5. Show up for your friends, family or co-workers

Never underestimate the power of being there for someone. For some people, Pride can be a confusing time, especially for those who are not completely out about their sexuality. A small gesture can go a long way like sending a thoughtful text or message on social media.

6. Have yourself a day

Take a minute or two to pamper yourself or do something that makes you happy. Pride is also about loving yourself and taking time to celebrate you! Whether that means pampering yourself with a rejuvenating facial or slicing up your best fruit & cheese platter (which we can’t wait to bring back onboard), or taking a breather using Headspace (which you can also listen to on your next Alaska flight).

What does Pride mean to you?

We asked some of our GLOBE members questions about Pride. Here’s what they had to say:

How do you get to be your true self at Alaska Airlines? “At my department I’m able to look like myself and not have to alter my appearance, which I am very grateful for.” – Amiya, a central baggage agent based in Seattle. She’s worked at Alaska for 1 year.

What inspires you to celebrate Pride? “The reason I am able to live my true life is because brave people have stood up against injustices and fought for my freedom to live. That is something to be proud of, something to be thankful for, and something to celebrate!” – Corey, a flight attendant based in Portland for 2.5 years.

How do you show your Pride at Alaska? “Alaska has opened the doors for me and welcomed me with open arms and said ‘we take you for who you really are’ and that feeling in my heart is amazing. I’m always grateful and honored to be able to represent this company with pure integrity of who I am. The Drill Team (Alaska’s dedicated group of flight attendants that dance routines at large events like Pride] is my escape to my dance world and allows me to pay forward what Alaska has done for me. Last year, Alaska’s Pride dance routine was amazing! Full attitude sass and pride.” – Orly, a flight attendant based in Seattle. He’s been with Alaska for 8 years.

What’s your most memorable Pride moment? “Being interviewed by Living808 TV on top of our Alaska Pride Float in my hometown of Honolulu with my wife, our daughter, and my sister dancing alongside me in the Parade. I got to tell the world how proud I am to be gay and to work for a company who celebrates me for that!” – Rasha, Alaska flight attendant for 3.5 years, based in Portland.

How do you celebrate Pride? “I celebrate knowing how far we’ve come, but also how far we have to go. All the hard work we put into getting our Alaska contingent in parades, I’m rewarded by watching our employees celebrate the ability to be themselves and represent a company that supports them.” – Chad, a reservations workforce planning specialist in Seattle. He has been with Alaska for 16 years.

What inspires you to celebrate Pride? “Watching employees at every level of our organization from frontline employees to the CEO volunteer at Pride events and celebrate our ability to bring our whole selves to work is truly rewarding and inspiring.” – Kevin, a central baggage service manager in Seattle. He has been with Alaska for 17 years.

What does Pride mean to you? “Pride means not having to be scared to be who we are, to not hide and show everyone what acceptance is … I am grateful every day working at Alaska Airlines, where coworkers become friends and our passengers reach out to thank me for being a role model for so many.” – Jennifer, first officer based in Los Angeles. She’s been with Alaska for 4 years.

Tell us how your Pride flies nonstop. Stay safe & be kind to one another!

