Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air aim to hire nearly 2,800 employees in 2020

If you’ve ever wanted to fly for a living, work on planes or help passengers on their journeys, this could be the year to come work with us and jump into the fast-growing world of aviation.

Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are announcing plans, as part of a 2020 jobs forecast, to hire nearly 2,800 employees in the coming year: from pilots and flight attendants to maintenance technicians and customer service agents in frontline positions, to software developers and product designers on the e-commerce team.

Most of the new jobs are based at the companies’ two hubs in Seattle and Portland. A majority of the positions do not require previous airline experience. The openings will be posted on alaskaair.jobs throughout the year.

“We’re hiring! And we’re eager to welcome more great people at Alaska and Horizon,” said Andy Schneider, Alaska’s vice president of people. “We offer a wide variety of positions at both airlines, including jobs in airport operations that can lead to growth opportunities within the companies. There’s always the potential to move up the ladder.”

Many employees who start off as a customer service agent, passenger service agent or ground service agent at Alaska or Horizon can move into other roles, including becoming flight attendants, supervisors or transition into corporate roles.

Here’s a look at the approximate number of positions in specific areas we’re aiming to fill most quickly:

Positions Alaska Horizon Pilots About 200 200 Flight attendants 166 About 150 Maintenance technicians 60 30 Ground service agents — About 450 Customer service agents / Passenger service agents 945 220 E-commerce software developers and product designers 25 — Information technology services software engineers 22 —

Even though most of the jobs are based in the Pacific Northwest, we’re still hiring across our network. For Horizon, hundreds of ground service agent and passenger service agent job openings are at other airports outside of Sea-Tac.

We pride ourselves on providing career development in an inclusive workplace where you can grow your career. We provide travel privileges to explore and connect with family and friends; unique pay bonus programs to reward you when the company does well; and competitive benefits for your health and wellness.

Interested in the possibilities? The place to learn more is alaskaair.jobs.

