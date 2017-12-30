#iFlyAlaska: See the top photos from our flyers in 2017
People, places, planes! In 2017, we saw more than 58,000 mentions of #iFlyAlaska across social media. Our guests shared stories of employees going above and beyond for them, stunning landscapes from Alaska to Costa Rica, and many shots from the wing. We’re closing out the year with some of our favorites.
I shot this timelapse of the Perseid Meteor shower. My favorite part ended up being the climbers waking and heading for the summit. Thank you @nationalparkservice for #protecting and #educating our special places. #outnumberedbynature and thank you Gene Cernan and @NASA for inspiring me to pursue space 🚀 @altnatparkser (thank you)
My favorite adventure buddy helping me catch the magic of Bruarfoss for #waterfallwednesday ✨ . I use my GoPro hero5 black for like half of my posts on here. It’s super small and lightweight, which makes it perfect for taking on long hikes or any outdoor adventure. It’s also super durable and not to mention it takes amazing pictures and video. It’s definitely in my top 5 items on my packing list when I travel and it’s always in my hand (or on one of its many mounts) when I’m out and about. . How many of you use @gopro when traveling?? Which is your favorite mount to use?? . And I promise this isn’t sponsored, I just really really love it! I would probably keel over if gopro asked to sponsor me 😅 . #iflyalaska @darling @alaskaair
Is it vacation time yet?!? #traveltuesday 🏝Who's going to the beach this holiday season? 🙋🏼🙋🏽♂️ . . #yesplease #meee #iam #howaboutyou #vacationmode #tropical #beachvibes #turquoisewater #floaties #relaxing #vacationtime #sunshine #travelgram #livethelifeyoulove #shadesofblue #oceanlove #swan #crystalclearwater #letsgosomewhere #iflyalaska #iamalaska #instame #mcm #positivevibes #lovetotravel #happyplace
Quick 48 hour trip to Alaska, "weekend warrior" style. Just 13 combined hours of daylight to squeeze in as much running, hiking, and ice climbing as we could. Overall, I think we did a pretty good job with all of the above, despite freezing our butts off (warm PNW winters have made us soft 😂). It was my first time in Alaska, and definitely not my last. Everything is bigger here and I love it! It's pretty cool what you can do and see in just 48 hours… and what a difference taking a mini weekend vacation can have on your mental health. It can be hard (if not impossible sometimes) to balance work with play, so it's always nice when you have the opportunity to get out into the wild and reset before starting yet another 50+ hour work week. Work hard, play harder, right? PC: @matthasenohr #workhardplayhard #salomonsquad #YOLO
The future is female, on the ground and in the sky! This little one and her mom were so excited to fly with a female first officer, and our crew was excited to meet a member of the next generation that will grow up knowing that they can do and be whatever they want. #iflyalaska #iamalaska #worldofinflight #shethority
On our flight from San Diego to Newark we had the pleasure of flying the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Chavez and his family. He is a charmer and full of life at a healthy 105 years old! He is on #foxnews today and then going to #washingtondc tomorrow. It was a true honor Mr. Chavez! #raychavez #iflyalaska #loveyourjob #memories #honour #dancingforlife
Love you Alaska Air.