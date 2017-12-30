iFlyAlaska: See the top photos from our flyers in 2017

Posted on December 30, 2017 By Shannon Johnson, Social Media Manager

People, places, planes! In 2017, we saw more than 58,000 mentions of #iFlyAlaska across social media. Our guests shared stories of employees going above and beyond for them, stunning landscapes from Alaska to Costa Rica, and many shots from the wing. We’re closing out the year with some of our favorites.

Wishing you a happy new year!



I traveled with 3 of my kids for the first time with Alaska Airlines and the crew were amazing, specially Tiffany!Thank you much #iflyalaska pic.twitter.com/7ETt422Imi — Yonka The General (@TheYonka) November 3, 2017

@AlaskaAir these twins are a little excited to get to go on an airplane today! #iflyalaska pic.twitter.com/1YbSLRqDtR — Summit's Mom (@summit_mom) June 23, 2017

#iflyalaska

9/10/2017 COS to SEA

# 9323 Thank you Buffi, Jennifer & Penny for a smooth checkin going home after our Annual Mtg pic.twitter.com/k3tehRFf95 — Raquel Lackey (@RaquelLackey) September 10, 2017

@AlaskaAir 884 HNL-OAK: a superb culinary feast w/ stuffed portabello and shrimp and (mostly) great service. Proud to be an MVP #iFlyAlaska pic.twitter.com/fN9PZ4Kkqq — Aloha Travels (@obelau24) October 17, 2017

I hit 1M miles today on @AlaskaAir flight from Kauai and got to celebrate with this awesome crew – who made the flight a blast. #iflyalaska pic.twitter.com/QoZfNhaeTQ — Timothy Punke (@TPunke) November 6, 2017

@AlaskaAir brings a future pilot to the flight deck. He was so excited! (Me, too) #iflyalaska pic.twitter.com/bw0DPJe6Fd — Thom Leonard (@thomleonard) August 17, 2017

It's happening y'all!!!! @AlaskaAir launches direct flights from SFO to Mexico City today! #iFlyAlaska ✈️ 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/UPiDbFKSS4 — Stephanie Forrer (@StephSForrer) August 8, 2017